{{ timeAgo('2019-08-09 11:35:46 -0500') }} football

Barrow names finalists, decision coming soon

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

Fans won't have to wait long to find out the college destination for Grovetown (Ga.) defensive end Simeon Barrow. The three-star will choose from among seven programs soon.

Defensive end Simeon Barrow will make his recruiting choice soon. (Rivals.com)

Virginia Tech is one of the seven schools between whom he'll be deciding. Georgia Southern, Michigan State, Missouri, Troy, Tennessee, and West Virginia are the others.

