Barrow names finalists, decision coming soon
Fans won't have to wait long to find out the college destination for Grovetown (Ga.) defensive end Simeon Barrow. The three-star will choose from among seven programs soon.
Virginia Tech is one of the seven schools between whom he'll be deciding. Georgia Southern, Michigan State, Missouri, Troy, Tennessee, and West Virginia are the others.
Top 7⭐️ Decision coming soon‼️🤫 pic.twitter.com/85Iu7TLEoU— Simeon Barrow Jr (@BarrowSimeon) August 9, 2019
