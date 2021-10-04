Barno named to Ted Hendricks watchlist

The Hendricks Award added Barno after his 10 total tackles - 3.5 for loss - through the first four games of the year. In his first year at Virginia Tech, Barno amassed 43 total tackles, 16 for loss.

After a strong start to the season, Virginia Tech defensive lineman Amare Barno has been named to the Ted Hendricks watchlist.

The Hendricks Award is granted annually to college football's top defensive end (its namesake was the first three-time consensus All-America selection at the position), weighing production, attitude, and off-field mentality.

Barno is in his third year in Blacksburg. He arrived as an outside linebacker from Butler Community College in Kansas, and spent his redshirt year bulking into a defensive end. He has played safety in high school, but as his body has developed, that explosive athleticism in a bigger frame has allowed him to be a terror off the edge.

Notre Dame has allowed the third-most sacks of any team in the country, so the hope for Barno is that this weekend allows him to return to his threat off the edge, after he's been unable to get to the quarterback since the season-opening win over North Carolina.