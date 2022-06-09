 HokieHaven - Ayo Tifase visits VT, names top four
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-06-09 09:48:43 -0500') }} football Edit

Ayo Tifase visits VT, names top four

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

Just a day before embarking on his official visit to Virginia Tech, defensive lineman Ayobami Tifase named his top four. Unsurprisingly, given his visit schedule, the 6-5, 300-pounder included the Hokies - along with Arkansas, Connecticut, and Florida State.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}