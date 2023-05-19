Austin Swartz is the No. 135 prospect in the 2024 class … for now. The volume-scoring, 6-foot-4 guard has grabbed plenty of attention playing for Boo Williams on the EYBL circuit this spring and is set to make a jump in the Rivals150 because of it.

The North Carolina-based junior is averaging 19 PPG through 12 EYBL contests and has seen his offer list explode in recent weeks. Below, Swartz chats with Rivals about his process and what could be next.

*****

ON SCHOOLS IN THE MIX:

“Virginia Tech, Georgia, Indiana. Those three for sure. Tennessee and Clemson involved."

ON GEORGIA AND VIRGINIA TECH:

"Coach [Mike] and Coach [Akeem] Miskdeen are both recruiting me for Georgia. I like them. For Virginia Tech, it’s coach [Kevin Giltner]."

ON TENNESSEE:

"They’re telling me that they need a shooter and they need somebody that can get buckets, and that’s me. Tennessee believes in my ability to score the basketball and they can put me in position to make the NBA. They know that’s my goal."

ON UPCOMING VISITS:

“I haven’t thought of any yet because I’m getting a lot of new offers and my schedule is busy with EYBL. I’m not sure, I’ll probably start doing that in June – June and July is when I’ll try to get a couple in. I haven’t taken any yet.”

ON A DECISION TIMETABLE:

“I want to wait to take most of my officials until students are back on campus so I can see what the towns are really all about and all that. I’ll be taking visits in July, August and September and then make a decision hopefully before the season."

ON HIS GAME:

“I’d describe myself as a shooter first, but I can do more. I feel like I can do it all. I’d say I’m an all-around player.”

*****