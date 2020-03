If you aren't yet a HokieHaven subscriber, join today and GET FREE GEAR by clicking here . Join our community!

HokieHaven Editor Tim Sullivan joined Paul VanWagoner on ESPN Blacksburg's The Drive for his regular Wednesday spot. While this appeared before the NCAA's coronavirus initiatives kicked off, some conversation about the outbreak's impact on the Hokies and bigger-picture VT recruiting talk is the topic!

Click here to listen.