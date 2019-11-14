Not a HokieHaven subscriber? Click here to join today and have access to all our premium content and message board community.

HokieHaven.com Editor Tim Sullivan joined Paul VanWagoner on ESPN Blacksburg's The Drive for his regular Wednesday spot. We talk about the potential - since coming to fruition! - of a commitment from 2021 quarterback Dematrius Davis, as well as how the Hokies might resolve a crowded running back room in the 2020 class. That and more.

