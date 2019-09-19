Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

Not a HokieHaven subscriber? Click here to join today and have access to all our premium content and message board community.

HokieHaven.com Editor Tim Sullivan joined Paul VanWagoner on ESPN Blacksburg's The Drive for his regular Wednesday spot. What's the latest on a major hoops visitor? And when will the top prospect on the Hokies' football recruiting board make the call? All that and much more

Click here to listen.