For the second game in a row, that wasn't the case. Virginia Tech managed to cut an early 15-point lead to six points late in the first half, but an 8-5 close to the first from from Auburn pushed the lead permanently past seven, and it was in double-digits for almost the entire second half en route to a 74-57 Auburn win.

Virginia Tech rebounded slightly from the shooting woes that doomed the Orange and Maroon in the ESPN Events Invitational final, hitting 30% from three-point range (still not good for a team that tends to live and die by the three, but a fair shout better than 2/17 in that loss to Florida Atlanta), but were doomed inside the arc, making just 25.8% of their buckets, including a 2/6 evening from center Lynn Kidd, who had entered the game as one of the country's most efficient scorers inside the paint. Auburn recorded seven blocks in stymieing VT inside the arc.

Meanwhile, the Tigers didn't have a strong shooting night - 2/16 beyond the arc, and only 22/46 in the paint - but shot 26 free throws, making 24, and mustered enough offense to earn a home victory behind that dominant D.

Tigers center Johni Broome led all scorers with 30 points on 11/17 two-point shooting and 8/13 at the stripe (he missed two three-point attempts, as well). He corralled seven offensive boards and six on the defensive end, along with accounting for three of the Tigers' blocked shots.

More importantly, an extremely turnover-prone Auburn team cleaned up its own act on the ball - and instead it was the Hokies turning over the rock 21 times. Point guard Sean Pedulla committed a career-worst seven giveaways, and while he usually makes up for his sloppiness with potent scoring, on the night his ball-handling hit a new nadir, he also went 0/9 from the floor. Shooting guard Hunter Cattoor (himself responsible for three VT giveaways) was the only Hokie in double digits, scoring 16 points thanks to a 7/9 mark from the free-throw line.

With the loss, the Hokies drop to 5-3 on the season, and have likely cost themselves any shot at a marquee non-conference victory, pending a strong season out of Iowa State. That will make a return to the NCAA Tournament a task that requires a strong mark in ACC play - or a repeat of the 2022 miracle run that saw the Hokies take the league's automatic bid after winning the conference tournament.

On the bright side, ACC teams won four of seven contests against their SEC competition (with a roundabout route to get there: each league recorded two upsets, with only the Hokies' loss, along with UVa and UNC's wins over Texas A&M and Tennessee, adhering to chalk) to level the ACC/SEC Challenge and salvage a draw for the conference. That should provide some conference-strength boosts that can be important come Selection Sunday.

Up next, a brief hop into conference play beckons. Hosting Louisville should be considered one of the league's most-winnable games - the advanced stats think only Notre Dame is a worse team at this early stage of the season - and Cassell Coliseum will be hungry to see the Orange and Maroon in action after two weeks away from Blacksburg. The game tips Sunday afternoon at 4 p.m., and will be televised on the ACC Network.