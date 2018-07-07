The 6-2, 171-pounder included Virginia Tech in his top seven schools, released yesterday afternoon, and will take an official visit to Blacksburg as soon as the dead period is over.

Although he's mostly flown under the radar from a Virginia Tech perspective, Atlanta Jackson 2019 corner DeQuanteous Watts is still on the board.

Although he's just a three-star and the No. 73 rising senior in the state of Georgia, Watts fits the physical prototype that the coaching staff likes in their cornerbacks: long, lanky, and athletic. He was offered with little fanfare, but now, the Hokies join Boston College. Georgia State, Georgia Tech, Ole Miss, Pitt, Rutgers, UCF, and West Virginia on his list of finalists.

Watts will take an official visit to campus July 27-29, his first trip to Virginia Tech.

While the Hokies already boast a number of defensive backs (or athletes who can specialize at that position once they arrive), the board hasn't been completely closed off to new entrants, and that could play to Watts's advantage in the long run.