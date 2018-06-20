At least one Virginia Tech player will have national television cameras on his back to begin the season: Senior defensive tackle Ricky Walker has been named a pre-season third-team All-America selection by Athlon Sports.

The Hampton (Va.) Bethel High alum finished second on the team last year in tackles for loss (12.5) and third in sacks (5.5), while also returning a fumble 12 yards for a touchdown against North Carolina.

Walker is the only VT player to make the list, but the ACC is well represented with 19 picks (third behind only the Big Ten and SEC). Surprisingly, Boston College leads the way with five total selections, tied with Atlantic Division powerhouse Clemson. Duke, Florida State, and Miami have a pair of choices, while North Carolina and NC State join the Hokies with a single selection.

In the non-conference world, the Hokies will host Notre Dame, which boasts four members of the pre-season All-America team.

VT fares a little more competitively in All-ACC choices, with seven total (though that includes since-dismissed cornerback Adonis Alexander), and Walker as the only first-teamer.