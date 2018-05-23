The pre-season content continues to roll in, and today, Athlon Sports named its pre-season All-ACC football team . It's littered with Hokies, and the breakdown goes like this:

Walker is the headliner, and forgoing the NFL Draft to finish out his college career could see the bigman finish his career with a bang.

Quarterback Josh Jackson faded down the stretch last year (largely because of the lack of a run game or any help from his pass protection), but is considered the second-best returning passer. Hybrid Mook Reynolds joins him on the second team - though a more accurate listing of safety may have seen him earn first-team honors - as does second-year punter Oscar Bradburn.

Offensive lineman Yosuah Nijman, like Reynolds, may be undervalued: he missed nearly half of the season last year, making him a little less of a known quantity (though the offensive line's struggles after his injury may indicate just how important he was). Defensive backs Adonis Alexander and Reggie Floyd may be in line for big years.

Virginia Tech is one of just two teams in the league without a fourth-team all-conference selection, the other being Coastal rival Miami.

Season-opening opponent Florida State has three selections at each of the levels except third-team, where they only boast two. Running back Cam Akers, cornerback Levonta Taylor (a Virginia native), and kicker Ricky Aguayo are the Noles' three first-team selections.