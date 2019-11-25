We are currently running one of our best deals of the year for non-subscribers! Save big on a subscription to HokieHaven.com - and get a gift card for FREE Hokie gear. Click here for full details and instructions .

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Junior LB Rayshard Ashby has been named ACC Linebacker of the Week for the fifth time this season following another fantastic effort in the Hokies’ 28-0 victory vs. Pitt on Saturday. No other defensive player in the ACC has received Player of the Week honors more frequently than Ashby this season.

Ashby (5-10, 237) tied for the team lead with seven tackles against the Panthers and registered 1.5 sacks. In the first quarter, Ashby sacked Pitt QB Kenny Pickett for a loss of 18 yards and also pried the football loose in the process, allowing teammate DT Norell Pollard to scoop it up and score a seven-yard TD. For Ashby, it was the second time that his forced fumble has turned into a quick six points for the Hokies, after forcing one at Notre Dame earlier in the season that was returned for a 98-yard TD by S Divine Deablo.

The Chesterfield, Virginia native is tied for fourth in the ACC with 99 total tackles and his 14.5 tackles for loss are also tied for fourth in the conference.

This marks the sixth time in his career Ashby has been named ACC Linebacker of the Week. He earned the weekly honor last season after racking up seven tackles, 2.0 TFL and a forced fumble in the opener at Florida State (9/3/18) and again earlier this season following the Boston College game (8/31), following the Miami game (10/5) and once again following the North Carolina game (10/19). Ashby was a 2018 All-ACC Honorable Mention pick after racking up 105 tackles, 9.5 TFL and forcing two fumbles as a sophomore. Ashby prepped at L.C. Bird High School.

Virginia Tech returns to action on Friday, November 29 at rival Virginia. Kick is slated for Noon. The game will be broadcast to a national audience by ABC.