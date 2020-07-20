HokieHaven - Ashby named to Butkus Award watchlist

Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.
With the status of the 2020 season still in question, Watchlist Season rolls along. VT linebacker Rayshard Ashby makes another list.
The Butkus Award is presented annually to the top linebacker in the country, and it should come as no surprise that a player who was as productive last season as Ashby would have the eyes of the award committee on him as he enters his senior year.
The 5-10, 237-pound Ashby was the ACC Linebacker of the Week five times last season - though was somehow snubbed on the first-team all-conference list when no other player earned the weekly award more than twice. In his second year as the starter in the middle, he made 120 total tackles, tied for 13th in the nation (seventh among returning players) with 17 of them for loss, including five sacks. He also broke up one pass and forced three fumbles - one of which was returned by safety Divine Deablo for a 99-yard touchdown against Notre Dame. Ashby was the anchor in the middle for a defense that ranked No. 36 nationally in opponent yards per play, No. 52 against the run and No. 27 in passing efficiency defense. Initially a three-star prospect from Chesterfield (Va.) L.C. Bird, Ashby was a contributor on special teams as a true freshman, and locked down a starting spot ever since.
Ashby was previously named to the Bednarik (best defensive player) Watchlist, as well as first-team preseason All-ACC according to Phil Steele Magazine.
