Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

A big season opener for the Hokies has resulted in individual honors for a pair of VT defenders. Sophomore Rayshard Ashby was named the league's linebacker of the week, while redshirt freshman Caleb Farley was the conference's defensive back of the week.

Ashby recorded seven tackles in 63 Florida State plays (55 of which ended in a Hokies tackle, so he made 12.7% of available tackles). Two of those were tackles for loss, totaling 11 Seminole yards lost. He also forced one fumble.

Farley made two interceptions of FSU quarterback Deondre Francois and sacked him once among his two total stops.

It was the first start for each of the VT defenders, with Ashby playing on special teams a year ago, while Farley missed the 2017 season after suffering a knee injury in Fall Camp. Virginia Tech's total defensive effort certainly indicated a team that had individuals deserving honors, conceding only three points to a Florida State team that scored 27.8 per outing the previous season.

VT will next take on FCS William and Mary, with the Tribe coming to Lane Stadium Saturday afternoon.