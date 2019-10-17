Linebacker Rayshard Ashby will don the Frank Beamer No. 25 jersey against North Carolina this weekend.

BLACKSBURG – Head coach Justin Fuente announced Thursday that LB Rayshard Ashby will wear Frank Beamer's No. 25 jersey on Saturday in Virginia Tech's game vs. North Carolina. It will mark the first time that the junior has earned the honor of wearing Beamer's No. 25 jersey.

Ashby (5-10, 237) ranks fourth in the ACC with 54 tackles on the season, 28 of those being of the solo variety. His 8.0 tackles for loss lead Virginia Tech and are tied for third in the ACC.

The junior defensive signal caller has been named the ACC Linebacker of the Week twice this season, after the Boston College game in week one and again following the Miami contest. He has led the Hokies in tackles in four games this season.

Ashby has also been recognized by Pro Football Focus on the ACC Team of the Week (9/2) and is on the Nagurski Award Watch List.

In 2018 he finished the season with 105 total tackles, the third-most in the conference and was named Honorable Mention All-ACC.

At the beginning of the 2016 season, head coach Justin Fuente announced that a special teams' player of the week would be selected to wear the No. 25 as a tribute to Coach Beamer and his legacy of special teams’ excellence he established for the Hokies.