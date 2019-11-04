GREENSBORO, N.C. – Junior LB Rayshard Ashby has been named ACC Linebacker of the Week for the fourth time this season following another stellar effort in the Hokies’ game at Notre Dame on Saturday. Redshirt junior S Divine Deablo was also recognized as the ACC Defensive Back of the Week, the first league honor of his career.

Ashby (5-10, 237) led the Hokies’ defense with 13 total tackles, the sixth time this season that he has led Tech in that category. Of those 13 stops, 11 were solo efforts and the junior registered 3.0 tackles for loss. He leads the ACC averaging 10.5 tackles per game and ranks third in ACC with 85 total tackles and 13.0 tackles for loss. Ashby also forced a fumble on the goal line at Notre Dame, which set up Deablo’s 98-yard fumble return for a touchdown.

This marks the fifth time in his career Ashby has been named ACC Linebacker of the Week. He earned the weekly honor last season after racking up seven tackles, 2.0 TFL and a forced fumble in the opener at Florida State (9/3/18) and again earlier this season following the Boston College game (8/31), following the Miami game (10/5) and once again following the North Carolina game (10/19). Ashby was a 2018 All-ACC Honorable Mention pick after racking up 105 tackles, 9.5 TFL and forcing two fumbles as a sophomore. Ashby prepped at L.C. Bird High School.

Deablo (6-3, 223) scored his first career touchdown on a 98-yard fumble return after Ashby jolted the football ball from a Notre Dame ball carrier near the goal line. Deablo also recorded an interception, the first of the season and the second of his career. The free safety also had five tackles in the game, all solo stops.

The Winston-Salem, N.C. native has registered 48 tackles on the season, including 3.0 tackles for loss. He had two passes defended and forced a fumble at Miami (10/5).