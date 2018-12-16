WAXAHACHIE, Texas -- Top 20 sophomore J.T. Thor didn't score a bunch on Saturday, but he didn't need to in order to show off his vast potential. Playing with Huntington (W.V.) Prep in the ARS Rescue Rooter National Hoopfest, the 6-foot-9 sophomore showed that he's capable of so much. He ignites breaks with long passes after rebounds, he switches all up and down a lineup defensively, he passes well and his jump shot looks like it will be handy. What we are seeing with a guy like Thor is a young player taking the steps turn himself into a truly elite, five-star prospect. There will be some ups and downs along the way, but programs like Kansas, LSU, Florida, Cal, Arizona State, UConn and Ole Miss have seen enough to offer and more will certainly be coming.



IN HIS OWN WORDS

To date, Thor says he has been on the campuses of Kentucky, Ohio State and Virginia Tech. He talked about each of those campuses and the status of his game.

On his game: "I like to pass the ball to my teammates and get them buckets and to rebound. I just play hard, try to get up and down the floor, get blocks and stuff like that. It's just natural to me to play like that and to like things like guarding shorter guards. "I need to get my shot better and work on my perimeter skills and getting stronger at the basket. I think I fit any system. I think in the end I'm going to be a three but right now in my development I'm more of a four/three." Kentucky: "It was a great visit. It was crazy, the atmosphere was great and all of that stuff." Ohio State: "It was cool. I like the gyms, the weight room and facilities like that were crazy." VirginiaTech: "It was the same things. I like the facilities, the weight room and the gym was nice."

RIVALS' REACTION, WHAT'S NEXT?