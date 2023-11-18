BLACKSBURG - The Wolfpack were on a mission Saturday evening. "Protect the ball" was a motto that must have been uttered in the away locker room and with 40 minutes of possession it was difficult to let any lead slip as the Wolfpack crept to a 35-28 victory over the Hokies.

By no means was the first period anything of notable glory for either side. Just 39 yards were compiled for the Hokies while Wolfpack QB and former Cavalier Brennan Armstrong was running all over the Hokies tallying 22 yards on the ground and another 25 through the air with most of them coming to Kevin "KC" Concepcion (get ready to hear Concepcion's) name a lot tonight.

Quarter number two was one that heated up, but not for the Hokies. Pry's side did uptick their yard numbers as a decent 95 yards were raked in. Yet, it was the previously mentioned Concepcion that stamped his name all over the second quarter. It was a methodical seven-play drive that took up a healthy four minutes and gave the Wolfpack their first of what would be many touchdowns on the night, thanks to a Concepcion 3-yard reception from Armstrong.

It was yet another clock-milking drive for the Pack that gave them their second touchdown of the game. With Armstrong's legs pushing him up the middle that doubled the NC State's advantage.

As the game looked to be falling out of reach for the Hokies. An electric 52-yard sprint down the right sideline from Tuten on the kick return lit up a once-dimmed Hokie crowd. To make things even better. The following play, Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw took a toss reverse 47 yards to the house with nothing but green grass ahead of him.

In what coach Pry later called "the most important drive of the game," Armstrong once again found Concepcion on a 28-yard ball that found the pocket of three Tech defenders, before Concepcion would shrug off a Jalen Stroman tackle on his way to the paydirt.

You can note a lot of things for the Hokies in the first half that went wrong. Whether it be the slow offensive start or the lackluster linebacker play, perhaps nothing will stick out more than the time of possession. Dave Doeren's side held the ball for 20:03 compared to Pry's 9:57. So while the offense maybe stuttered out of the gates, there needed to be more time for them to find their groove.

With that being said quarter number three did not bode much better for the Hokies. Armstrong once again marched his way to the endzone on an efficient nearly six-minute drive to open the final 30. All the sudden the Pack lead was up to 21 and Lane Stadium began to really lose its buzz.

Luckily the big shot Hokies struck the right tune again as Da'Quan Felton was found on a rope by Drones just two plays later to shrink the NC State lead to 14 points with 8:10 to go in the third.

Just when you thought that the Hokies were creeping back into the game. a Gadget play that fooled all those in the Maroon jerseys as Concepcion once again was responsible through the air. This time though, it was his sling to tight end Trent Pennix that furthered the away sides lead to 21 once again.

It would take a major capitulation for the Pack to not leave Lane without win number eight on the year. And while the Hokies did find 14 points back, it was the six-minute gap between the two scoring drives that kept the Hokies at bay. Eventually, when the Hokies did convert touchdown number two, they were forced to go for an onside kick. The Hokies were on a bit of a hot streak as against Boston College, they caught the Eagles off guard. This time however, it was more than obvious that an onside kick was the only option and the Hokies could not convert their second attempt in as many weeks as the kick proved to be an easy return for the Pack.

The biggest factor of tonight's game was simply the time of possession. NC State finished the night with 40:37 on the ball to the Hokies 19:23. A massive gap that must be shrunk if the Hokies want their first bowl under coach Pry.

Speaking of a bowl game, there lies just one more chance for Tech to clinch bowl eligibility. And it comes down to next Saturday at 3:30 against the UVa Cavaliers.



