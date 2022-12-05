Armani Chatman plans to enter the Transfer Portal
Virginia Tech senior defensive back Armani Chatman will leave Blacksburg.
Chatman was a multi-year starter for the Hokies, playing two games before redshirting as a freshman in 2018, and getting a handful of starts each of the subsequent four years, including a start in all eleven games this year.
A four-star WR/DB in high school, he quickly took to the cornerback position, making 89 career tackles (four for loss), intercepting two passes and breaking up 20 in his time as a Hokie.
Losing Chatman is one of the Portal moves that will bring some pain for the Hokies, given his track record as not just a contributor, but a starter and key player. The potential return of Dorian Strong from an injury that held him to four games, and the emergence of freshman Mansoor Delane should help ease the blow, but unlike some of the other Transfer Portal news circulating Blacksburg today, this one will bring some pain.
