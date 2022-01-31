Apollos Cook takes in Blacksburg
Virginia Tech's Saturday junior day featured many intriguing prospects still looking for offers from the Orange and Maroon. Lexington (S.C.) River Bluff wide receiver Apollos Cook made his way to campus to see what the new VT coaching staff is all about.
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news