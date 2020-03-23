Virginia Tech is familiar with the McNeill name, having unsuccessfully tried to sway 2018 prospect Alim away from hometown NC State.

The Hokies will take another swing in the 2021 class, pursuing younger brother Jabril McNeill out of Raleigh (N.C.) Sanderson. Currently standing 6-4, 225, McNeill has already added 20 pounds to his playing weight from last season, and is well on the way to joining big bro as a defensive line player.