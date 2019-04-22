Andru Phillips includes VT among favorites
Virginia Tech has hosted 2020 cornerback Andru Phillips on multiple occasions, and now the Hokies are in his top five.
The three-star from Mauldin (S.C.) is still open to new offers, but among those already in the mix, he trimmed to a group of five over the weekend.
First off I want to say thank you to all the coaches and teams who have recruited me throughout this tough recruiting process... but these are my top 5️⃣ teams— dru (@AndruPhillips) April 19, 2019
(Recruitment still open and no specific order) pic.twitter.com/jWEQoBPHNF
