HokieHaven - Analyst: Malachi Thomas will always be productive

Virginia Tech is reshaping its running back room through the recruiting process, and Malachi Thomas is a key piece in 2021.

The 6-0, 191-pounder out of Hartwell (Ga.) Hart County is a three-star unranked at his position or within the Peach State. However, Hokie fans shouldn't be disheartened by a lower rating. According to Rivals.com Southeast Recruiting Analyst Chad Simmons, he will put up numbers, even if he doesn't blow the rankers away.