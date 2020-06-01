 HokieHaven - Analyst: Hoyle will give opposing QBs problems
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-01 09:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Analyst: Hoyle will give opposing QBs problems

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

the longest-standing commitment in Virginia Tech's Class of 2021, Englewood (N.J.) Dwight Morrow three-star Jalen Hoyle is an oft-forgotten man.

However, the 6-0, 180-pounder could be an important part of the future of "DB U," a distinction the Hokies are well on the way to reclaiming. The No. 22 player in the Garden State, Hoyle has a combination of abilities that makes life difficult for the opponent. That starts with the length in his frame.

