HokieHaven - Analyst: Carroll has a high ceiling

Analyst: Carroll has a high ceiling
Virginia Tech's 2021 recruiting class will emphasize size and explosiveness up front on defense. Baltimore Gilman end Mattheus Carroll will bring both.
The 6-5, 220-pounder committed to the Hokies in late May. He's ranked a three-star and the No. 23 rising senior in the state of Maryland, and has the potential to move up the ranks as he develops.
Chat about this story and all things Hokies and Hokie recruiting on our premium message board, The Gobbler!
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news