HokieHaven - Analyst: Bullock is a gamer

Analyst: Bullock is a gamer
Virginia Tech's quarterback in the 2021 class will be Jersey City (N.J.) St. Peter's Prep three-star Tahj Bullock.
The 6-3, 215-pounder committed to the Hokies in mid-June, picking the Orange and Maroon over offers from Boston College, Rutgers, UCLA, and several others. A three-star ranked the No. 11 player in New Jersey and the No. 13 dual-threat quarterback nationally, there's a lot to like about Bullock's game.
Specifically, he's already built a college-ready body, and should be able to focus on the finer points of quarterback play when he arrives in Blacksburg.
Chat about this story and all things Hokies and Hokie recruiting on our premium message board, The Gobbler!
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news