HokieHaven - Analyst: Bullock is a gamer

Virginia Tech's quarterback in the 2021 class will be Jersey City (N.J.) St. Peter's Prep three-star Tahj Bullock.

The 6-3, 215-pounder committed to the Hokies in mid-June, picking the Orange and Maroon over offers from Boston College, Rutgers, UCLA, and several others. A three-star ranked the No. 11 player in New Jersey and the No. 13 dual-threat quarterback nationally, there's a lot to like about Bullock's game.

Specifically, he's already built a college-ready body, and should be able to focus on the finer points of quarterback play when he arrives in Blacksburg.