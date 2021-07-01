Analysis: Have the Hokies turned a corner in-state?

Virginia Tech's recruiting fortunes in the Commonwealth of Virginia can go a long way toward setting the tone for the overall success on the trail.

How have those gone recently?

This coaching staff has irked fans by not closing better with in-state prospects (which is largely unfair to them, both because the recruiting decline started before they arrived, and coincides with a major dropoff in talent from the Commonwealth in the first place). It does seem as though the results may be rebounding, though. Let's take a look since 2017, the first recruiting class fully snagged by this staff.