 HokieHaven - Analysis: Have the Hokies turned a corner in-state?
{{ timeAgo('2021-07-01 08:28:31 -0500') }} football Edit

Analysis: Have the Hokies turned a corner in-state?

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

Virginia Tech's recruiting fortunes in the Commonwealth of Virginia can go a long way toward setting the tone for the overall success on the trail.

How have those gone recently?

This coaching staff has irked fans by not closing better with in-state prospects (which is largely unfair to them, both because the recruiting decline started before they arrived, and coincides with a major dropoff in talent from the Commonwealth in the first place). It does seem as though the results may be rebounding, though. Let's take a look since 2017, the first recruiting class fully snagged by this staff.

Class of 2017

VT in-state recruiting 2017
Rank Player City Stars

2

Devon Hunter

Chesapeake

9

TyJuan Garbutt

Fredericksburg

13

Dylan Rivers

Stephens City

20

Rayshard Ashby

Chesterfield

22

Devante Smith

Manassas

27

Hezekiah Grimsley

Williamsburg
* The Hokies also landed For Union postgrads Silas Dzansi (who originally committed in the 2016 class) and Terius Whealtley (an out-of-state prospect)
