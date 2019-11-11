In 24 years and some change leading Virginia Tech's defense, Bud Foster has coordinated some elite units. He has three games - and with a win in any of them, at least one postseason contest - remaining before retirement, but in his send-off game against Wake Forest Saturday, it was a masterclass.

The Hokies' defenses haven't lived up to the legacy of the Lunch Pail ethos in the past year-plus, but in shutting down a high-powered Demon Deacons unit, it was back to old times en route to a 36-17 win.