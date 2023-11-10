Senior guard Georgia Amoore had a career night with 7 made threes, totaling for 31 points on the night. Clark however, was just out of this world as usual, putting up an extraordinary 44 point performance as well as tacking on 8 rebounds and 6 assists. On the defensive side, the three-point specialist also drew 10 fouls on the Hokies early, leaving Orange and Maroon in serious foul trouble for the longevity of the game.

It was expected for the No. 3 Iowa Hawkeyes to be one of the more arduous games of the year for Virginia Tech. With arguably the unanimous best player in college basketball - and reigning Naismith National Player of the Year - Caitlin Clark leading this team, the Hokies had a big task ahead of them.

Two Final Four talents going head-to-head in the second game of the season is almost as rare as finding a four leaf clover. Typically, a high-level matchup like this doesn’t happen until December, but the Hokies and Hawkeyes wanted to give the world an early Christmas present.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler !

Iowa started out the game small, deciding to keep 6-3 junior center Sharon Goodman on the bench. The Hokies played off the size advantage and fed veteran Liz Kitley early, scoring the first two baskets for the Hokies. Despite that, the Hawkeyes grabbed a 13-4 lead - until the Hokies' Australian three-point specialist had something to say about it. Amoore led the Hokies’ on a 14-2 run to close out the first quarter, and put the cherry on top with an electric half court dagger at the buzzer taking a 18-15 lead.

At half, Clark and Amoore had 18 apiece. Clark’s 18 was mostly made up of two pointers and free throws as the Hokies put her specialty to a halt, and only allowed one three-pointer on seven attempts. Redshirt freshman Carleigh Wenzel had a stellar shooting performance off the bench in just her second ever college basketball game. Shooting 100% from the field and going 2-2 from beyond the arc.

The second half rolled around and it was a dogfight to the end. Both Kitley and Amoore suffered injuries, but stayed in the game. Kitleys being a hit to the mouth in the third, and Amoore fighting late-game cramps. Through all the toughness, the Hawkeyes were just too much, as Caitlin Clark nailed 5 threes in the second half topping off the 80-76 victory.

Even though the Hokies went down, all head coach Kenny Brooks could emphasize was how fun it was to play in an environment that big.

“We went to the Final Four last year and this atmosphere outrivals it,” he said.

With roughly 16,000 fans in attendance, it is the largest crowd the Hokies’ have ever played in front of in the regular season.

Virginia Tech is back at the Cassell on November 16th at 6:00pmEST to face senior guard Kennedy Wilson and the Houston Christian Huskies.