The Hokies jumped out to a quick lead, despite not shooting well. Tech had a 20-13 lead at the end of the first, but was only 1-7 from beyond the arc.

Georgia Amoore and Elizabeth Kitley dominated the court once again, as No. 12 Virginia Tech defeated No. 18 Louisville in their house Sunday afternoon by a score of 86-70.

In the second quarter, the Hokies put it all together. They shot 6-8 from downtown and 11-15 from the field, posting a 28-point explosion in the second.

The tandem of Amoore and Kitley average 40 points per game on the year, but they blew that number out of the water against the Cardinals, combining for 49 points while posting a 77% field goal percentage.

Amoore finished with a statline of 23 points and 10 assists while shooting 9-11 from the field and 3-4 from deep.

Kitley had 26 points with 13 rebounds while shooting 12-16 from the field. Sunday’s performance marked Kitley’s 40th career game with over 20 points and 10 boards.

Tech continued to stay hot in the second half, shooting a whopping 91% in the third quarter, making Louisville’s chance to get back into the game unfeasible.

Louisville could never find a way to consistently reach the bottom of the net, shooting 42% from the floor and 25% from downtown on Sunday.

Kiki Jefferson, who has been a great contributor for the Cardinals all season, was more or less the lone bright spot, finishing with 19 points while shooting 7-12 from the floor.

Matilda Ekh and Cayla King also had strong showings Sunday. King had nine points, shooting 3-6 from downtown while finishing with five rebounds and four assists. Ekh continued to be a force, nailing two three’s and hitting a few mid-range jumpers, finishing the game with 12 points.

Tech finished the game 65.4% from the field and 43.5% from three. The Hokies shot 9-16 from beyond the arc after going 1-7 in the first quarter.

The 65.4% field goal percentage is the highest ever in a game for Virginia Tech in ACC play.

Currently on a nine-game win streak, Coach Brooks and the Hokies now have only three games left on the 2023-24 regular season schedule.

They have a week off, and then face North Carolina in Blacksburg for Elizabeth Kitley’s final game at Cassell Coliseum. Tipoff is Sunday at 2 p.m., and the game can be seen on the ACC Network.