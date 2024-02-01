BLACKSBURG - Virginia Tech won a fourth consecutive game Thursday evening after a two-game skid, defeating commonwealth rival Virginia, 76-63. The Hokies move to 17-4 on the season and 8-2 in conference play. The win improves Tech’s Cassell Coliseum win streak to 22 games in a row.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler !

It was a back-and-forth game early on at Cassell Coliseum. The Hokies got out to a 17-11 lead, with two three’s from Matilda Ekh and eight points from Liz Kitley in the first seven minutes of the game.

After a media timeout with 2:49 to go in the second, the Cavaliers hit a three and then a buzzer beater right before half, cutting it to a 21-18 Tech lead at the end of the first.

Both teams were on fire in the second quarter, offensively. Matilda Ekh got it going for the Hokies early in the second with a corner three and then a contested floater that she got to fall. Virginia ended up getting to the line many times, going 7-7 from the stripe in the second. =

Midway through the period, two Virginia defenders ran into each other, giving the Hokies a five-on-three break leading to a Carys Baker corner three.

Tech began to pull away midway through the second. After Kitley hit a few shots and Georgia Amoore hit a three, Tech had a nine point lead. However, the Cavaliers would not go away, as they got it back to a five point game at halftime where Tech led 46-41.

The Hokies came out of halftime on fire. Amoore got past the defense for a layup right away, then Kitley hit a fadeaway jumper. Summiel and Kitley also both had big blocks that ignited the crowd.

Tech ended up going on a 14-2 run to start the third, and won the quarter by a margin of 17-5. There’s been multiple games this season where it was tight at half, and then Tech blew it open in the 3rd. They were able to do that again Thursday night.

The Hokies held strong in the fourth and went on to win the game by 13 points. Coincidentally, it is also Tech’s 13th win by double digits this season.

The story of the game was unsurprisingly the performances of Liz Kitley and Georgia Amoore. Kitley finished with 33 points and 18 rebounds, while Amoore finished with 20 points and 14 assists. The dynamic duo continues to shine, as they made more shots than the entire Cavaliers team.

Tech faces another challenge Sunday, when they go to Chapel Hill and face off against No. 24 North Carolina at noon in a matchup that will be between two ranked ACC teams.