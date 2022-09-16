Bluefield (W. Va.) 2024 athlete Amir Hairston was one of Virginia Tech's visitors for the Boston College game Saturday evening. The Hokies invited the local prospect through social media, and it was an easy decision to take them up on that opportunity.

"The Assistant Recruiting Staff contacted me through social media to see if I would be interested in attending the Virginia Tech vs Boston College game," he explained. "Since it's really not that far and the coaching staff has always been super nice, and very helpful during summer football camp I was like 'let's go.'"

Given that he's just about an hour away from campus, Hairston has been to Blacksburg on multiple previous occasions, including the Hokies' elite camp in July. He's found himself growing comfortable in the environment.

"I've been to several nice restaurants in downtown Blacksburg," he said. "And there's a really nice theater with a restaurant and bowling alley there. I like the area, it's really nice."

He's still looking for his first college scholarship offer. He's visited Virginia Tech on multiple occasions, but the Hokies aren't the only ones showing strong attention. Marshall, Wake Forest, and West Virginia also saw him in person for their camps in June.

He hopes that continuing to show out on the high school field - Bluefield has struggled to an 0-3 start, but he's making an impact as both a running back and a safety - will see interest from those programs progress into much more than that.