Amier Ali is a big guard who is earning some big-time offers

Amier Ali, a 6-foot-8 sophomore guard, is a unique prospect.

“I play like a combo guard, the one and two,” said Ali, who was ranked No. 14 overall in the 2024 Rivals150 rankings. “I am usually a scorer, but I can facilitate to my players. I think passing is my best attribute. I am working on getting better on defense, becoming a big defensive guard.”

Ali made a move from Plano (Texas) Spring Creek Academy to Montverde (Fla.) Academy this summer.

“Montverde is the best,” Ali said. “They are all about the work. I like working, getting in the gym and getting better. It is tough here, I am not used to being the top option, so it’s an adjustment. I am getting used to it, though.”

College coaches have quickly become aware of Ali since he has been playing on the big stage at Montverde Academy.

“I currently have offers from Ohio State, Virginia Tech, LSU and Wake Forest,” Ali said. “I am hearing a lot from Texas, too, but they haven’t offered.”