Amazing hospitality at VT for Ryan Mitchell

Virginia Tech's history of landing top players from in-state powerhouse Midlothian (Va.) Manchester got a potential boost Saturday, with several players from the program visiting Blacksburg.

Class of 2024 offensive lineman Ryan Mitchell camped at Virginia Tech back in June, but with a new coaching staff in town, his relationship with the Hokies' program is just getting re-started for the Brent Pry era. And as with many in-state players, the rekindling began when the staff made a visit to his high school.