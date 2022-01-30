Amazing hospitality at VT for Ryan Mitchell
Virginia Tech's history of landing top players from in-state powerhouse Midlothian (Va.) Manchester got a potential boost Saturday, with several players from the program visiting Blacksburg.
Class of 2024 offensive lineman Ryan Mitchell camped at Virginia Tech back in June, but with a new coaching staff in town, his relationship with the Hokies' program is just getting re-started for the Brent Pry era. And as with many in-state players, the rekindling began when the staff made a visit to his high school.
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news