 HokieHaven - Amazing hospitality at VT for Ryan Mitchell
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-01-30 11:33:47 -0600') }} football Edit

Amazing hospitality at VT for Ryan Mitchell

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

Virginia Tech's history of landing top players from in-state powerhouse Midlothian (Va.) Manchester got a potential boost Saturday, with several players from the program visiting Blacksburg.

Class of 2024 offensive lineman Ryan Mitchell camped at Virginia Tech back in June, but with a new coaching staff in town, his relationship with the Hokies' program is just getting re-started for the Brent Pry era. And as with many in-state players, the rekindling began when the staff made a visit to his high school.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}