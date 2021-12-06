Amare Barno will bypass Pinstripe Bowl to prepare for NFL Draft

Barno was a high school safety, a junior college linebacker, and ultimately a Virginia Tech defensive end over the course of his college career. He showed incredible potential off the edge for the Orange and Maroon over the past two seasons, though there will always be "what if" questions about a guy who didn't find his positional fit until too late in his college career for his Hokies to get the full benefits.

In his two active years for the Orange and Maroon, Barno totaled 78 tackles, 21.5 of them for loss with 10.0 sacks. His senior season will ultimately go down as a disappointment with major steps back in terms of statistical output despite playing one additional game. More than half of his tackles for loss on the season and nearly half his sacks came in the season opener against North Carolina, and he was never able to repeat the effectiveness of that performance off the edge (even as the Hokie defense improved around him).

Nonetheless, his burst off the edge was still an asset, and the 6-6, 245-pounder will likely be seen as a high-potential player by NFL scouts.