Amare Barno to don Beamer No. 25

It's the top pass-rusher's turn. Defensive end Amare Barno will wear the Frank Beamer No. 25 jersey against Syracuse this weekend. The jersey is given to one Hokie each week to honor former the tradition of "BeamerBall" - excellent on defense and special teams - under the long-serving head coach.

The No. 25 goes to the player who embodies the Hokies' dedication to special teams success on a weekly basis. It is the very representation of "BeamerBall" in ways both symbolic and literal. The full list of 2021 honorees is below: Sept. 3 (North Carolina): S/LB Chamarri Conner Sept. 11 (Middle Tennessee State): LS Oscar Shadley Sept. 18 (West Virginia): WR Kalen Smith Sept. 25 (Richmond): LB Dean Ferguson Oct. 9 (Notre Dame): WR Tayvion Robinson Oct. 16 (Pittsburgh): CB Jermaine Waller Oct. 23 (Syracuse): DE Amare Barno

Barno has 25 tackles on the year, and comes in second on the team with 4.5 tackles for loss and this with 2.5 sacks. He's also hurried the quarterback six times and forced one fumble. His production has dropped precipitously -