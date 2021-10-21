Amare Barno to don Beamer No. 25
It's the top pass-rusher's turn. Defensive end Amare Barno will wear the Frank Beamer No. 25 jersey against Syracuse this weekend.
The jersey is given to one Hokie each week to honor former the tradition of "BeamerBall" - excellent on defense and special teams - under the long-serving head coach.
The No. 25 goes to the player who embodies the Hokies' dedication to special teams success on a weekly basis. It is the very representation of "BeamerBall" in ways both symbolic and literal.
The full list of 2021 honorees is below:
Sept. 3 (North Carolina): S/LB Chamarri Conner
Sept. 11 (Middle Tennessee State): LS Oscar Shadley
Sept. 18 (West Virginia): WR Kalen Smith
Sept. 25 (Richmond): LB Dean Ferguson
Oct. 9 (Notre Dame): WR Tayvion Robinson
Oct. 16 (Pittsburgh): CB Jermaine Waller
Oct. 23 (Syracuse): DE Amare Barno
Barno has 25 tackles on the year, and comes in second on the team with 4.5 tackles for loss and this with 2.5 sacks. He's also hurried the quarterback six times and forced one fumble.
His production has dropped precipitously -
Chat about this story and all things Hokies and Hokie recruiting on our premium message board, The Gobbler!