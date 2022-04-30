Amare Barno selected by Carolina Panthers

The Hokies’ first and second players off the board weren’t separated by much. Just a few picks after James Mitchell, defensive end Amare Barno has been selected No. 189 overall by the Carolina Panthers.

Barno spent three years at Virginia Tech after transferring from Butler (Kan.) Community College.

He made 78 total tackles, including 10.0 sacks, in his two active years in Blacksburg.

Despite meager statistical production, Barno put himself on NFL radars with blazing testing numbers at the Combine - a sub-4.4 time in the 40-yard dash, especially. Continuing to add bulk to his frame after playing safety and linebacker in his career before finally settling in on the DL will be a priority for his time in the league.