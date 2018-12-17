Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

Virginia Tech has commitment No. 19. El Dorado (Kan.) Butler County CC Juco linebacker Amare Barno is in the fold.

I would like to announce that I am committed to Virginia Tech #committed pic.twitter.com/CAGD3Lyffv

The 6-6, 220-pounder visited Nebraska last weekend and Virginia Tech this past weekend, and picked the Hokies over the Huskers this afternoon. He was offered by Virginia Tech while on campus for his visit.

He is the first linebacker (though he may also grow into a defensive end) to join the class, and with his pledge, the Hokies are within just a couple commits of the current target of 21 (though that number may grow by the traditional signing period in February).

He originally hails from Blythewood (S.C.) Westwood, but attended Butler this Fall after failing to garner the recruiting attention he'd hoped for out of high school.

• See the Virginia Tech recruiting class and Rivals.com team recruiting rankings with Barno in the fold.

• Take a look at his junior college film to see what the Hokies have won.

