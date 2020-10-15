HokieHaven - Amare Barno earns Beamer 25 jersey

For the fourth game of the season, a first-year contributor will wear the No. 25 jersey to honor former head coach Frank Beamer.

BLACKSBURG – Head coach Justin Fuente announced Thursday that DL Amare Barno will wear Frank Beamer's No. 25 jersey on Saturday in Virginia Tech's contest vs. Boston College. It will mark the first time that the Blythewood, S.C. native has earned this honor.

Barno (6-6, 235), who moved to DL this season owns 3.0 sacks which is tied for seventh in the ACC in 2020. He has recorded 10 total tackles this season and forced a fumble in the win over Duke.

At the beginning of the 2016 season, head coach Justin Fuente announced that a special teams player of the week would be selected to wear the No. 25 as a tribute to Coach Beamer and his legacy of special teams excellence he established for the Hokies.