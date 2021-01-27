HokieHaven - Amani Hansberry's recruitment is wide open

Amani Hansberry debuted as the No. 19 ranked player in the 2023 Rivals150. This currently makes him the No. 2 overall center in his class. Hansberry is slated to have his first game his high school season in Washington D.C. next week. Like many, Hansberry was not able to play travel ball this summer, meaning his last official game he played was on Feb. 26. However, with this downtime, Hansberry was able to take full advantage of improving his skill set. “During the summer I was able to work on my ball-handling and 3-point shooting, really my overall perimeter game,” Hansberry said,

“I would describe my game as diverse. I can rebound, push the ball, pass, shoot and I am very strong in the mid-post area of the floor.” This diverse game has brought the early attention of many college programs, and while college coaches are not yet allowed to contact Hansberry directly, he has garnered some early offers that stick out to him.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Rhode Island: “I love how they play. They get after it on the defensive end and play quick and fast on transition. The head coach has a strong relationship with St John’s College, which is the school I go to now.” DePaul: “I love how they finish every game with high intensity. I also like the way Coach (Dave) Leitao runs the team.” Virginia Tech: “I love how Virginia Tech always performs strongly on both the defensive end and offensive end. They are very fun to watch.” LSU: “I like how LSU gets out and runs pushing the ball and always looking up, it allows their athletes to get dunks and bring energy to the team.” Texas A&M: “I like how Texas A&M hustles and dives on the floor for 50/50 balls. I also love how they move the ball on offense and play through their wings and big.” Howard: “I like how Howard gets out and runs, I also like how they play aggressive defense.” Tennessee: “I love how Tennessee moves the ball on offense but can also get out and run. I like how they are able to get after it on defense as well.” Mississippi State: “I like how Mississippi State moves the ball on offense to get open dunks and shots. I also like how they play defense at a high intensity.” Pittsburgh: “I like how Pitt uses their big man in their offense as well as using screens and dribble hand-offs to get open shots.”

RIVALS' REACTION