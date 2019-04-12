Virginia Tech was one of the first programs to offer Virginia Beach Bishop Sullivan 2020 offensive lineman Altrique Barlow, and they’re also among the last programs standing.

Auburn, TCU, and Georgia are the other finalists, so VT is certainly the close-to-home option. For a while, it looked like the three-star and the Hokies weren’t meant to be a match as he took a more national approach to his recruitment, but in the end, they had enough cachet to remain in the hunt down to the finalists.

Barlow has taken many visits to Blacksburg in the past three-plus years, though none since early last Fall. The No. 9 in-state player and No. 19 offensive guard nationally, Barlow could help the Hokies re-establish themselves as the kings of the Tidewater region.

Bishop Sullivan Catholic has been a power program in recent years, though it remains to be seen how that continues with the departure of head coach Chris Scott (who is now at Oscar Smith high). Scott’s son CJ - a linemate of Barlow at BSC - is committed to a preferred walk-on position in Blacksburg.