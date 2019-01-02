Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-02 11:24:52 -0600') }} football Edit

All-American Bowl: East team one-on-ones

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven.com
@sullivti
Editor
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

See Virginia Tech commit Jaden Payoute in one-on-one drills at the All-American Bowl in San Antonio.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}