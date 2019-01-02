Join the Rivals community!
Subscribe
Home
Prospect Search
Home
Prospect Search
Your account has an invalid email address. Please update it here.
Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-02 11:24:52 -0600') }}
football
Edit
All-American Bowl: East team one-on-ones
Tim Sullivan •
HokieHaven.com
@sullivti
Editor
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.
See Virginia Tech commit Jaden Payoute in one-on-one drills at the All-American Bowl in San Antonio.
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}