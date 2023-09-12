Ali Jennings out, Grant Wells and Jaylin Lane questionable for Rutgers
At his weekly press conference, Virginia Tech Hokies head coach Brent Pry revealed that three members of the Hokies’ new-look passing attack may be on the shelf this weekend.
That includes a definite absence for star WR Ali Jennings.
Jennings left Saturday’s matchup against Purdue after just three plays with an apparent ankle injury. Quarterback Grant Wells left during the fourth quarter and slot receiver Jaylin Lane in the third, both with leg injuries.
While Wells and Lane may still contribute, it certainly isn’t at full strength. Jennings has also been expected to serve as the centerpiece for a passing attack that was devoid of dangerous receiving options a year ago, so missing him will be damaging either way.
Baylor transfer Kyron Drones stepped in for Wells late Saturday, completing 2/7 passes but ripping off an impressive 13-yard run that was the Hokies’ only semblance of a ground game. Larger roles for juniors Stephen Gosnell and Da’Wain Lofton will likely be in store with the receiver absences. There’s also an opportunity for the lone healthy starter, Da’Quan Felton, to shine.
