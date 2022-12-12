The Hokies are on a roll with their fourth commitment within the last 24 hours as Old Dominion transfer wide receiver Ali Jennings has announced his commitment to Virginia Tech . This is a huge pickup from the portal for the Hokies and could be the first of many.

Jennings is a huge addition to a young wide receiver core and brings in some leadership for the underclassmen to follow. There is no doubt he is a hard worker and he has the stats to back it up. At Old Dominion, he recorded 54 receptions for 959 yards and nine touchdowns on the season as the Monarchs leading receiver. He also eclipsed the 1,000 yard mark in 2021 as he has been a standout since he arrived at Old Dominion in 2021 after originally transferring from West Virginia.

Some Hokies fans may remember Jennings as the guy who torched our defense for 5 receptions and 122 yards when the Monarchs upset us. However that wasn’t his only standout performance. He recorded 8 receptions for 200 yards and 3 touchdowns against East Carolina, 4 receptions for 140 yards and a touchdown against Arkansas State, and 9 receptions for 130 yards and a touchdown against Georgia Southern just to name a couple.

As one of the portals top receiving options he chose the Hokies over Arkansas, Colorado, Duke, Kansas, Louisville, Mississippi State, Pitt, Rutgers, and Washington State. This was a huge get for Coach Pry and the staff and I could see them making an even bigger portal push soon.