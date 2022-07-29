Alex Taylor makes his VT return

Last time Greensboro (N.C.) Grimsley 2024 wide receiver Alex Taylor made his way to Blacksburg, the circumstances were quite different.

Taking in a game last Fall, he got to see the Hokies' Lane Stadium atmosphere. He also got to meet the coaching staff. In the time since, though, there's been a coaching change, and when Taylor returned to Blacksburg earlier this week, there was no game to see.

That gave him a chance to get acquainted with the new staff.