 HokieHaven - Alex Taylor makes his VT return
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-07-29 16:29:38 -0500') }} football Edit

Alex Taylor makes his VT return

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

Last time Greensboro (N.C.) Grimsley 2024 wide receiver Alex Taylor made his way to Blacksburg, the circumstances were quite different.

Taking in a game last Fall, he got to see the Hokies' Lane Stadium atmosphere. He also got to meet the coaching staff. In the time since, though, there's been a coaching change, and when Taylor returned to Blacksburg earlier this week, there was no game to see.

That gave him a chance to get acquainted with the new staff.

There's no better time to get a premium subscription to HokieHaven.com. Click here to take advantage of the KICKOFF2022 offer between now and Aug. 6, and you get an all-access pass FREE through the month of August.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}