Alex Payne is a three-star offensive tackle from Gainesville, Georgia garnering 12 offers that is being heavily targeted by ACC programs, an offer list which includes Virginia Tech along with Boston College, Duke, Florida State, Georgia Tech, and North Carolina. Other schools are both from the Power Five and Group of Five, with Baylor, Charlotte, Kentucky, Liberty, Penn State, and South Florida rounding out the list for the 6-6, 265-pounder.