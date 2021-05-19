Alessandro Lorenzetti sets VT visit
Although he's among the more recent players to receive a Hokie offer, Alessandro Lorenzetti has wasted no time in setting a trip to Blacksburg.
The unranked offensive lineman will take an official visit to campus the third weekend in June.
SUBSCRIBE BY MAY 31 and get Hokie Haven FREE until the season begins! Take advantage of our Hokies21 deal here.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news