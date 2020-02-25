Kansas was first to offer in May of last year and Kenji Christian said, "I sat on that one for while", but in December, Duke offered, and as the calendar rolled over in 2020, his recruitment has taken off.

Pinson (Ala.) Pinson Valley High star running back is now up to 16 offers, and in the last few weeks, he's picked up offers from the likes of Arkansas, Georgia Tech, Kansas State, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Tennessee and Virginia Tech.

It has been a lot to take in.

"I can't really say anything else about it other than it has been crazy," said Christian. "It has really been surprising. Coaches have been telling me they like my tape, and things like that, but I did not see this many offers coming this quick."

When asked about offers that surprised him, Christian replied, "most of them".

Out of the 16 offers, he has only taken visits to Kansas and UAB. That is about to change though. He has big plans for the month of March.

"I am visiting Ole Miss March 1, Florida State (no offer) March 7, then Georgia Tech March 28. I may take another visit next month too, but those are already set. I know I am going to get to Arkansas and Tennessee too, I just don't know if it will be March or April."

With all this happening in recent weeks, Christian said it is too early for him to have favorites, but the schools he is visiting are schools he said he is "definitely" interested in.

He has been talking most with Arkansas, Georgia Tech, Nebraska, Ole Miss and Virginia Tech.

"I am talking to coaches at those schools every day," said Christian. "A lot of the schools that have offered are now texting me throughout the day and often, but those five are who are reaching out the most."

That means something too. Christian wants to feel important and like a priority, so building relationships and seeing who is being most genuine with him is something he is looking for.

Another thing is the opportunity to play. A decision isn't nearing, but when that time comes, the chance to get on the field will play a role.

"I want to get out on these visits and just see how each school and each program operates," said Christian. "I am really going to be looking at everything, but one thing I want to see is the depth charts. That is something I am interested in seeing at each school.

"There is a lot out there for me to see and I am ready to see new schools, then I am thinking about making a decision around my birthday, August 24."

Christian said his commitment plan could change, but that's what his goal is right now.