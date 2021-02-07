HokieHaven - Alabama QB Khalib Johnson sets commitment date

Quarterback Khalib Johnson patiently waited his turn, and it has paid off.

The 6-foot-2, 205 pound junior at Pinson (Ala.) Clay-Chalkville worked hard in preparation for the 2019 season, but just wasn't quite ready. He continued to work, earned the starting job in 2020, and he took advantage of the stage he was on.

After passing for 2,476 yards and rushing for another 536 yards for a total of 31 touchdowns, his recruitment has taken off. He has picked up numerous offers, including ones from Kansas, Louisville, South Florida, Tulane, Utah State and Virginia Tech.

Schools like Florida, Southern Miss, UCF and Vanderbilt are showing heavy interest, but one school has already captured his attention.

His commitment date is set.

"I will be committing on my birthday, February 20," said Johnson. "It came down to Kansas, Louisville, South Florida and Virginia Tech.

"My mind is made up with one of those schools, and I will announce it on my birthday at 3pm ET."

Johnson said the decision was pretty easy. He hit it off with a specific coaching staff, he likes the offensive fit, and he can't wait to share the news.

"It is exciting to be committing on my birthday with family around. I didn't think I would be ready this soon, but I had that feeling, I found a great school I like a lot, and I am ready."