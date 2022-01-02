AJ Swinton making his case

AJ Swinton, a junior at Hyattsville (Md.) Dematha Catholic, opened eyes playing with Team Takeover (D.C.) on the 15u EYBL circuit. “I would say I excel in attacking in transition and shooting the ball,” Swinton told Rivals.com. “I make it a point to play defense. I’d say I have improved a lot with my handle and shooting recently. I have heard some Jerami Grant comparisons, which is cool because he went here (Dematha). I have offers from George Mason, Virginia Tech, Georgetown and Howard. I recently visited Virginia Tech and George Mason.”

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Virginia Tech: “They really want me, and that shows. I really liked the atmosphere when I went there; they talked throughout the practice, and their game was great.” George Mason: “The atmosphere there was actually really high. They are a smaller school, but they are still one family together; they stick with each other. That stood out.”

WHAT'S NEXT?

“Xavier, Butler and Maryland are schools we are hearing most from who have not offered yet,” Swinton said. “I will be looking closely at the coaching staff. I want to go to a place that has a good atmosphere and to a program that I can see that wants me to be there.”



RIVALS' REACTION